JT Marcinkowski headshot

JT Marcinkowski News: Concedes one against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Marcinkowski had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Atlanta United.

Marcinkowski had a decent match in net Saturday as he stopped two shot sbut still allowed one. However, the goalie continues without a clean sheet this season, allowing 11 goals in his eight appearances. He will now prepare to face Sporting Kansas City in a midweek match Wednesday.

JT Marcinkowski
Los Angeles Galaxy
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