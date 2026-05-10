JT Marcinkowski News: Concedes one against Atlanta
Marcinkowski had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Atlanta United.
Marcinkowski had a decent match in net Saturday as he stopped two shot sbut still allowed one. However, the goalie continues without a clean sheet this season, allowing 11 goals in his eight appearances. He will now prepare to face Sporting Kansas City in a midweek match Wednesday.
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