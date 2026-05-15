JT Marcinkowski headshot

JT Marcinkowski News: Concedes three in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Marcinkowski had four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City.

Marcinkowski made four saves Wednesday from seven Kansas City shots on goal and one clearance as Los Angeles were eased past in a 3-1 road defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 21 saves and eight clearances while allowing eight goals. Marcinkowski's next opportunity to impress is likely to come Saturday when Los Angeles faces a challenging road test at Seattle.

JT Marcinkowski
Los Angeles Galaxy
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