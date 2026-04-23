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JT Marcinkowski News: Concedes twice in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Marcinkowski recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Columbus Crew.

Marcinkowski conceded two goals Wednesday, strikes scored by Daniel Gazdag and Diego Rossi on either side of halftime. He's now conceded multiple goals in three of his last four starts. He'll look to get on track Sunday versus Real Salt Lake, a side which has scored 16 goals through eight matches this season.

JT Marcinkowski
Los Angeles Galaxy
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