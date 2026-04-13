JT Marcinkowski News: Four saves made

Marcinkowski registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Marcinkowski allowed just a goal while making four saves during the win against the Galaxy. In the three games played, he's recorded seven saves while allowing four goals. The keeper will travel to FC Dallas for the next game on Saturday, who have scored 12 goals in the last five contests.