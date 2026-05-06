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JT Marcinkowski News: Makes five saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Marcinkowski registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Marcinkowski made his second-most saves in the season, but it wasn't enough to earn the win at home. The goalkeeper has yet to keep a clean sheet after seven starts. He will now look for his first at Atlanta on Saturday.

JT Marcinkowski
Los Angeles Galaxy
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