JT Marcinkowski News: Makes five saves in draw
Marcinkowski registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Marcinkowski made his second-most saves in the season, but it wasn't enough to earn the win at home. The goalkeeper has yet to keep a clean sheet after seven starts. He will now look for his first at Atlanta on Saturday.
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