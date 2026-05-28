JT Marcinkowski News: Makes three saves in draw
Marcinkowski had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Houston Dynamo.
Marcinkowski made three or more saves for the sixth time in 11 starts. The goalkeeper has only one clean sheet over that span, though. He will now face the LA derby against LA FC on Jul 17 after the World Cup.
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