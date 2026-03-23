JT Marcinkowski News: One allowed in season debut

Marcinkowski made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Marcinkowski came into play Sunday, his first start all season, stopping one shot while allowing another in the draw. This comes after Novak Micovic started in the first four games, with the club unclear on who the starter will be. They resume play after the international break on April 4 against Minnesota, with Marcinkowski appearing to be the starter for now.