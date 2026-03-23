JT Marcinkowski headshot

JT Marcinkowski News: One allowed in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Marcinkowski made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Marcinkowski came into play Sunday, his first start all season, stopping one shot while allowing another in the draw. This comes after Novak Micovic started in the first four games, with the club unclear on who the starter will be. They resume play after the international break on April 4 against Minnesota, with Marcinkowski appearing to be the starter for now.

JT Marcinkowski
Los Angeles Galaxy
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