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JT Marcinkowski News: Secures clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Marcinkowski made five saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Marcinkowski hasn't been at his best this season, but this was a huge step in the right direction -- and it was also his first clean sheet of the 2026 MLS campaign. Marcinkowski has started each of the Galaxy's last 10 games, making 35 saves and conceding 14 goals in that span.

JT Marcinkowski
Los Angeles Galaxy
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