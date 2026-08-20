JT Marcinkowski News: Shuts out former club
Marcinkowski kept a clean sheet while making four saves during Wednesday's 1-0 win over San Jose.
Marcinkowski helped the Galaxy claim all three points by shutting out San Jose on Wednesday. The keeper has allowed just one goal while combining for nine saves and keeping two clean sheets over his last three starts. The Galaxy head to Montreal in their next match Saturday.
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