JT Marcinkowski News: Two saves in draw

Marcinkowski had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Dallas.

Marcinkowski came up with two saves in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Dallas, including a clutch denial on Petar Musa from close range in the second half as the Galaxy battled back after conceding twice in the opening 38 minutes. He had no shot on either Dallas goal, first getting exposed after Maya Yoshida's disastrous giveaway led to Musa's calm finish in the seventh minute, then again when Musa buried Christian Cappis' low delivery in the 38th minute. Marcinkowski now sits on nine saves through his first four MLS starts this season and will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's matchup with Columbus Crew.