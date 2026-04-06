JT Marcinkowski headshot

JT Marcinkowski News: Two saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Marcinkowski made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United.

Marcinkowski was completely outplayed by his counterpart during Saturday's loss, falling short in a disappointing loss. Marcinkowski stopped only two of the four shots he faced and wasn't impressive during the loss. It's a disappointing showing on a day Drake Callender stopped seven of eight shots on the other end. Marcinkowski will look to bounce back on the road for the next three matches.

JT Marcinkowski
Los Angeles Galaxy
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