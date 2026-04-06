JT Marcinkowski News: Two saves in loss
Marcinkowski made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United.
Marcinkowski was completely outplayed by his counterpart during Saturday's loss, falling short in a disappointing loss. Marcinkowski stopped only two of the four shots he faced and wasn't impressive during the loss. It's a disappointing showing on a day Drake Callender stopped seven of eight shots on the other end. Marcinkowski will look to bounce back on the road for the next three matches.
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