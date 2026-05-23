Juan Arizala headshot

Juan Arizala Injury: Absent against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Arizala will miss Sunday's clash with Napoli due to a muscular injury, coach Kosta Runjaic stated.

Arizala would have likely substituted for Hassane Kamara (suspension) if healthy, but he got hurt in training. Jordan Zemura or Nicolo Bertola will man the left wing in this one. Arizala has featured 10 times since joining in January (one start), totaling one chance created, six crosses (zero accurate) and eight tackles.

Juan Arizala
Udinese
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