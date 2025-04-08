Juan Bernat News: Assists from cross in win

Bernat assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Valladolid.

Bernat supplied the service from the wide area for Getafe's third goal in their 4-0 demolition of Valladolid. Over his 62-minute shift, the attacker created two chances and contributed four tackles (three won), one clearance and one block to the team's clean sheet effort. The inclusion in the starting XI marked a return for Bernat who had appeared as a substitute in each of Getafe's previous three league fixtures.