Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Bernat headshot

Juan Bernat News: Assists from cross in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Bernat assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Valladolid.

Bernat supplied the service from the wide area for Getafe's third goal in their 4-0 demolition of Valladolid. Over his 62-minute shift, the attacker created two chances and contributed four tackles (three won), one clearance and one block to the team's clean sheet effort. The inclusion in the starting XI marked a return for Bernat who had appeared as a substitute in each of Getafe's previous three league fixtures.

Juan Bernat
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now