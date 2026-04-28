Juan Berrocal Gonzalez Injury: Limps off Tuesday

Berrocal (undisclosed) was forced off in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 US Open Cup win over Charlotte after limping to the sideline and being unable to continue, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Montreal uncertain, according to Scarves and Spikes.

Berrocal limped off during Tuesday's clash against the Crown, with no details provided yet on the nature of the issue, and Atlanta United will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend. Stian Rode Gregersen is expected to take on a larger role in the back line if Berrocal cannot be cleared in time for the Montreal fixture.