Juan Berrocal Gonzalez headshot

Juan Berrocal Gonzalez Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Berrocal Gonzalez (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.

Berrocal Gonzalez will miss Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union after being added to the injury report with an undisclosed injury. His absence would be a significant blow for the back line given his recent workload and importance in defense. Stian Rode Gregersen starts in central defense in his absence.

Juan Berrocal Gonzalez
Atlanta United
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