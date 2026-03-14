Juan Berrocal Gonzalez Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Berrocal Gonzalez (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.
Berrocal Gonzalez will miss Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union after being added to the injury report with an undisclosed injury. His absence would be a significant blow for the back line given his recent workload and importance in defense. Stian Rode Gregersen starts in central defense in his absence.
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