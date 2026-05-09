Juan Berrocal Gonzalez News: Starting against Galaxy

Berrocal (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Berrocal has bounced back to the initial squad in place of Enea Mihaj, joining Stian Rode Gregersen in the center-back pairing. Over his previous five MLS starts of the season, Berrocal was averaging 3.2 clearances, 1.8 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game, so he could be expected to produce close to those numbers.