Juan Cabal Injury: Makes squad for Fiorentina match

Cabal (thigh) has been selected for Sunday's game against Fiorentina.

Cabal is returning after sitting out five fixtures due to a thigh strain and will resume deputizing Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly in a pair of defensive roles. He had been an unused sub in five straight matches before the injury. He has registered seven tackles (six won), three clearances and two interception sin his last five apperances (two starts), with no clean sheets.