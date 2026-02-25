Juan Cabal News: Clears suspension

Cabal is available going forward after serving his suspension in the second UCL leg against Galatasaray.

Cabal will likely remain a rotational player, although he might now get fewer opportunities with the team eliminated from the European competition. In any case, the left-back has scored twice this season while recording two shots, two chances created and nine tackles (six won) over 12 Serie A appearances (two starts), serving as a backup option behind Andrea Cambiaso.