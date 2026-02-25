Juan Cabal headshot

Juan Cabal News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Cabal is available going forward after serving his suspension in the second UCL leg against Galatasaray.

Cabal will likely remain a rotational player, although he might now get fewer opportunities with the team eliminated from the European competition. In any case, the left-back has scored twice this season while recording two shots, two chances created and nine tackles (six won) over 12 Serie A appearances (two starts), serving as a backup option behind Andrea Cambiaso.

Juan Cabal
Juventus
