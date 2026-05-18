Juan Cabal News: DNP in Fiorentina game

Cabal (thigh) was an unused sub in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Cabal was back available after more than a month, but the coach stuck with the starters in this one, and he had fallen out of favor prior to his injury. He has made 18 appearances (four starts) so far, scoring twice and tallying five shots (two on target), seven crosses (one accurate) and 10 clearances, without any clean sheets.