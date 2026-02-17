Juan Cabal News: Quickly booked twice against Galatasaray

Cabal picked up two yellow cards in 22 minutes in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Galatasaray.

Cabal came in at the interval because Andrea Cambiaso had been cautioned in the first half, but he didn't last long on the pitch for the same reason, as Baris Yilmaz gave him fits. He'll be unavailable for the return leg next Wednesday, like the starter, who was one yellow card away from disqualification. Filip Kostic will handle the left flank, unless the gaffer opts for a different scheme or an unusual solution.