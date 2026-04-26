Juan Cruz headshot

Juan Cruz Injury: Misses Sevilla match with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Cruz was not in the squad for Sunday's 2-1 win over Sevilla because of a respiratory illness.

Cruz has served mostly as a substitute option, so this issue affected the team's depth, with Alejandro Catena and Javi Galan staying put in central and left-back spots, respectively. The backup defender will look to recover in time for next weekend's meeting with Barcelona, but he'll be unlikely to play a meaningful role.

Juan Cruz
Osasuna
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