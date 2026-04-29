Juan Cruz Injury: Recovers from illness
Cruz (illness) returned to partial group training Wednesday after missing Sunday's win over Sevilla due to a respiratory illness, according to the club.
Cruz's return to the training pitch is a positive development ahead of Saturday's clash against Barcelona. The defender has operated mostly as a depth option this season, and his availability gives Osasuna additional cover in the back line heading into a demanding fixture against the league leaders.
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