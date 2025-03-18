Juan Cruz News: Delivers assist on Sunday

Cruz provided an assist, had one off-target shot, created two chances, sent in five crosses (three accurate) and made five tackles (two won) during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Betis.

Cruz was once again one of his team's biggest sources of playmaking as he assisted Dani Raba for the second goal just before halftime and led Leganes in both chances created and crosses. That's now back-to-back matches with an assist for the winger, who also racked up six chances created and 11 crosses over this two-game stretch.