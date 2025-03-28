Fantasy Soccer
Juan Cruz News: Earns yellow card Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Cruz registered one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles in Thursday's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Cruz had a decent match defensively despite his club allowing three goals, as he registered two interceptions, three tackles and six clearances in the defense. However, he has still held little value outside of his defense, with only two chances created, three shots and nine crosses in his 19 appearances this season. He still does see consistent time, starting in seven on their past nine outings.

Juan Cruz
Osasuna
