Juan Cruz News: Exiting Osasuna

Cruz is leaving Osasuna for free agency, according to his former club.

Cruz is departing Osasuna this offseason after six seasons with the club, ending his time after just helping them avoid relegation. The defender featured in 164 games with the club, all of which came while in La Liga. He will now look to find a new club, but after a loss of time this season, he may struggle to remain in the first tiers of professional football.