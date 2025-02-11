Fantasy Soccer
Juan Cruz

Juan Cruz News: Fails to make impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Cruz generated one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Valencia.

Cruz was a non-factor as Leganes fell to Valencia 2-0 on Sunday. In 73 minutes played, he registered zero shots, created no chances, did not have a single touch in the opposition's box, and failed to complete either of his dribble attempts. It was a disappointing performance from Cruz, especially considering his fantastic performance against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. Hopefully, he can get back on track this Saturday against Deportivo Alvaes.

Juan Cruz
Leganes
More Stats & News
