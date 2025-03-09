Juan Cruz News: Picks up assist in defeat

Cruz assisted once to go with six crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Celta Vigo.

Cruz assisted on his squad's only goal, as he fed the ball to Valentin Rosier, who buried a shot from the center of the box in the 19th minute. Cruz set a season high with four chances created in the match, while he played a full 90 minutes for the first time in five appearances.