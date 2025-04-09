Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Cruz headshot

Juan Cruz News: Three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Cruz generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.

Cruz tied his season high with three shots and landed at least one on target for a third consecutive game. He also continued to stand out with his effort to deliver the cross, as he is now up to 14 crosses over the last three matches, but he only has one accurate cross in that span.

Juan Cruz
Leganes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now