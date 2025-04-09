Juan Cruz News: Three shots in draw
Cruz generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna.
Cruz tied his season high with three shots and landed at least one on target for a third consecutive game. He also continued to stand out with his effort to deliver the cross, as he is now up to 14 crosses over the last three matches, but he only has one accurate cross in that span.
