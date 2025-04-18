Fantasy Soccer
Juan Cruz headshot

Juan Cruz News: Will get limited minutes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Cruz started the week with really bad sensations and will therefore be limited on minutes. He will play 20-30 minutes against Mallorca on Saturday, coach Borja Jimenez said in the press conference.

Cruz wasn't feeling good at the beginning of the week, but he will travel with the team Saturday and is set to have limited minutes against Mallorca. He is expected to play 20-30 minutes in the second half, according to his coach. Seydouba Cisse could be the one playing higher up the field at the beginning of the game.

Juan Cruz
Leganes
