Juan Cruz News: Wins two tackles in draw

Cruz had four tackles (two won) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Cruz won six of his eight duels but otherwise failed to make an impact on the right wing in Thursday's matchup. He returned to the main lineup after logging only 31 minutes of play over the previous two games. Despite being the squad's second-best contributor with four goals and three assists this season, he's not guaranteed to retain the spot going forward, having stayed off the score sheet in four consecutive appearances.