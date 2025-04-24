Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Juan Cruz headshot

Juan Cruz News: Wins two tackles in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Cruz had four tackles (two won) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Cruz won six of his eight duels but otherwise failed to make an impact on the right wing in Thursday's matchup. He returned to the main lineup after logging only 31 minutes of play over the previous two games. Despite being the squad's second-best contributor with four goals and three assists this season, he's not guaranteed to retain the spot going forward, having stayed off the score sheet in four consecutive appearances.

Juan Cruz
Leganes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now