Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan Cuadrado headshot

Juan Cuadrado Injury: Forced off versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Cuadrado won one of four tackles and had three crosses (one accurate), one key pass and one interception in 45 minutes in Sunday's 4-0 win over Juventus before leaving at half time due to a thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Cuadrado played in a more offensive role than usual, replacing Charles De Ketelaere in the trident, and got off to a good start but couldn't continue due to a muscular problem. He's scheduled to undergo some exams in short order. Mario Pasalic and Marco Brescianini are also options at the position.

Juan Cuadrado
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now