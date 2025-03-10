Juan Cuadrado Injury: Forced off versus Juventus

Cuadrado won one of four tackles and had three crosses (one accurate), one key pass and one interception in 45 minutes in Sunday's 4-0 win over Juventus before leaving at half time due to a thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Cuadrado played in a more offensive role than usual, replacing Charles De Ketelaere in the trident, and got off to a good start but couldn't continue due to a muscular problem. He's scheduled to undergo some exams in short order. Mario Pasalic and Marco Brescianini are also options at the position.