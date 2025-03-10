Juan Cuadrado Injury: Forced off versus Juventus
Cuadrado won one of four tackles and had three crosses (one accurate), one key pass and one interception in 45 minutes in Sunday's 4-0 win over Juventus before leaving at half time due to a thigh injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Cuadrado played in a more offensive role than usual, replacing Charles De Ketelaere in the trident, and got off to a good start but couldn't continue due to a muscular problem. He's scheduled to undergo some exams in short order. Mario Pasalic and Marco Brescianini are also options at the position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now