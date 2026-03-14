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Juan Cuadrado Injury: Questionable for Cagliari contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Cuadrado "will be a late call for Sunday due to a stomach bug," coach Oscar Hiljemark announced.

Cuadrado came down with an illness and will be assessed in the time remaining before the game. He has been used off the bench in the last three games and in most of his appearances. His subpar fitness could lead to more minutes with Mehdi Leris, Idrissa Toure and Samuel Iling-Junior.

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