Juan Cuadrado headshot

Juan Cuadrado Injury: Selected for Fiorentina fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Cuadrado (thigh) has been included in Atalanta's squad list to face Fiorentina on Sunday.

Cuadrado will limit his absence to one game thanks to the break but was a late call and is more likely to be deployed as a sub than to start. He had gained the upper hand over Raoul Bellanova before the injury, getting the nod in four of his last five appearances and tallying four shots (two on target), seven chances created, 17 crosses (four accurate) and 10 corners.

Juan Cuadrado
Atalanta
