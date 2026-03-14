Juan Cuadrado Injury: Will sit out Cagliari contest

Cuadrado (illness) has been omitted from Pisa's squad list to face Cagliari on Sunday.

Cuadrado will miss this one because of a stomach bug and will try to return versus Como next Sunday. He has come off the bench in the last three tilts. Samuele Angori, Mehdi Leris, Idrissa Toure and Samuel Iling-Junior will handle the wings sans him.