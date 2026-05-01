Juan Cuadrado News: Bubbly cameo versus Lecce

Cuadrado recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created and drew one foul in nine minutes in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Lecce.

Cuadrado was one of the most productive players for his side despite coming off the bench late, leading it in deliveries. He has yet to draw a start since returning from a major thigh injury in mid-February. He has tallied 22 crosses (two accurate), four chances created and four shots (zero on target) in seven outings since then.