Juan Cuadrado headshot

Juan Cuadrado News: Bubbly cameo versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 12:04am

Cuadrado recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created and drew one foul in nine minutes in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Lecce.

Cuadrado was one of the most productive players for his side despite coming off the bench late, leading it in deliveries. He has yet to draw a start since returning from a major thigh injury in mid-February. He has tallied 22 crosses (two accurate), four chances created and four shots (zero on target) in seven outings since then.

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