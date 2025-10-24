Cuadrado was deployed at half-time to add some punch and delivered, attacking a lot down the wing and keeping his aplomb from the spot, bagging his first goal of the season. He has always been utilized as a super-sub so far, but this good showing could increase his minutes. He set a new season high in attempts, pacing his side. He has registered four shots (one on target), two key passes, four crosses (one accurate) and three clearances in the last four rounds. He has posted at least one tackle in every appearance, piling up 12 (seven won).