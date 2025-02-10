Juan Cuadrado News: Creates three chances Saturday

Cuadrado recorded one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 5-0 win versus Verona.

Cuadrado made just his second start of the Serie A campaign Saturday and put together a nice effort in the blowout victory. Although he was not directly involved in any of his side's five goals, he still created three chances and recorded three accurate crosses. He also kept his first clean sheet of the season as he contributed one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.