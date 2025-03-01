Fantasy Soccer
Juan Cuadrado News: Creates two chances against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Cuadrado recorded one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), two key passes and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Venezia.

Cuadrado got the nod over Raoul Bellanova for the third time in the last four matches and was pretty good but not superb in the final third. The hierarchy will likely continue to be fluid. He has notched five shots (three on target), seven chances created, 16 crosses (four accurate) and eight corners in the last five games.

