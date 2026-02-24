Juan Cuadrado headshot

Juan Cuadrado News: Impactful off the bench against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Cuadrado had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created and drew two fouls in 22 minutes in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Fiorentina.

Cuadrado was dynamic in his short cameo and tried to will his team to a good result late, leading it in chances. He has mostly operated as a super sub so far, also because of his lack of conditioning and a major injury, but a couple of spots in the XI could be up for grabs under a new coach. He has scored once in his last five displays (two starts), adding 18 crosses (nine accurate), seven chances created and five shots (one on target).

Juan Cuadrado
Pisa
More Stats & News
