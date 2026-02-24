Juan Cuadrado News: Impactful off the bench against Fiorentina

Cuadrado had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created and drew two fouls in 22 minutes in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Fiorentina.

Cuadrado was dynamic in his short cameo and tried to will his team to a good result late, leading it in chances. He has mostly operated as a super sub so far, also because of his lack of conditioning and a major injury, but a couple of spots in the XI could be up for grabs under a new coach. He has scored once in his last five displays (two starts), adding 18 crosses (nine accurate), seven chances created and five shots (one on target).