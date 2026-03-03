Juan Cuadrado headshot

Juan Cuadrado News: Sends in four crosses versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Cuadrado recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in 27 in Monday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Cuadrado was one of the few sound offensive contributors for Pisa in this one and might have earned a larger role going forward, provided he stays healthy after missing extended time with a thigh injury. He has recorded at least one cross in his last three outings, amassing 18 deliveries (six accurate) and adding three key passes, two off-target shots and five corners over that span.

Juan Cuadrado
Pisa
