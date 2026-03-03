Juan Cuadrado News: Sends in four crosses versus Bologna

Cuadrado recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in 27 in Monday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Cuadrado was one of the few sound offensive contributors for Pisa in this one and might have earned a larger role going forward, provided he stays healthy after missing extended time with a thigh injury. He has recorded at least one cross in his last three outings, amassing 18 deliveries (six accurate) and adding three key passes, two off-target shots and five corners over that span.