Juan Cuadrado News: Valiant in start
Cuadrado recorded three shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Tuesday's 3-1 loss against Club Brugge.
Tuesday marked only Cuadrado's second start in Champions League action this season, but his effort in front of goal and from the flank indicates a valiant effort on his part. Across his last five UCL appearances, he logged seven shots (five on goal) and 26 crosses (12 accurate).
