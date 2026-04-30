Juan David Mosquera Injury: Expected back for SKC match

Mosquera (knee) is likely to miss one more week before returning for the May 9 clash against Sporting Kansas City, according to coach Phil Neville, Jeremy Peterman of Cascadia FC reports.

Mosquera has missed nine of 10 MLS games this season due to different injuries, but he's getting closer to a full return. The defender made his lone appearance as a right-back, so he could be used in Brandon Bye's place once he's ready to start. In that case, Mosquera will be reliable for crosses and a few defensive stats.