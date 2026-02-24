Juan David Mosquera Injury: Out 4-5 weeks

Mosquera is expected to miss 4-5 weeks of action due to an ankle injury that was confirmed by coach Phil Neville, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Mosquera served a one-match ban during the 2026 season opener but was apparently dealing with discomfort from the preseason. His absence leaves the squad without their primary right-back option, but his place is likely to be taken by offseason signing Brandon Bye for the next few games.