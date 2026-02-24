Juan David Mosquera headshot

Juan David Mosquera Injury: Out 4-5 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Mosquera is expected to miss 4-5 weeks of action due to an ankle injury that was confirmed by coach Phil Neville, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Mosquera served a one-match ban during the 2026 season opener but was apparently dealing with discomfort from the preseason. His absence leaves the squad without their primary right-back option, but his place is likely to be taken by offseason signing Brandon Bye for the next few games.

Juan David Mosquera
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan David Mosquera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan David Mosquera See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 21, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024