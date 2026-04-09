Juan David Mosquera headshot

Juan David Mosquera Injury: Out against LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Mosquera is not available for the next MLS contest versus Los Angeles FC, as coach Phil Neville said "Juan Mosquera is the only player out on Saturday.", Adam Susman of the Timber Review reports.

Mosquera impressed with a goal and an assist during his season debut last weekend against Vancouver, where he played 45 minutes. However, he'll be forced to sit out the upcoming meeting with LAFC, and it remains to be seen when he'll rejoin the squad. His place in the starting lineup could be taken by Brandon Bye in the next game.

Juan David Mosquera
Portland Timbers
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