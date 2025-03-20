Juan David Mosquera Injury: Sidelined again Saturday

Mosquera (patella tendon) is out for Saturday's game against Colorado, manager Phil Neville told media Thursday. "He's [Mosquera] coming back from a patella tendon, could return in approximately 10 days to two weeks."

Given that timeline, Mosquera might have a shot at playing against Houston on March 30, but a return in the opening days of April might be more realistic. Mosquera was a regular starter last season while starting in each of his 35 appearances in 2024, so not having him is a huge blow for the Timbers.