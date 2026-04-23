Juan David Mosquera headshot

Juan David Mosquera Injury: Still 1-2 weeks away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Mosquera (knee) remains sidelined with no involvement in training sessions as he's expected to miss a couple more weeks of action, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Mosquera looks set to remain inactive for a few more games, having already missed seven of the first eight MLS games in the 2026 season. This issue limits the squad's right-back options, with Brandon Bye likely to get more starts in the short term.

Juan David Mosquera
Portland Timbers
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