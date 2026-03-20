Juan David Mosquera Injury: Working with team
Mosquera (ankle) was involved in Friday's practice as he continued to make progress on his recovery from injury, Adam Susman of The timber Review reports.
Mosquera is getting close to a full recovery, although the week five match against Los Angeles Galaxy might come too soon for him to see major action. The defender was a regular option at right-back last season, and he could be a solid alternative to Brandon Bye whenever he's ready to play.
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