Juan David Mosquera News: Available to make season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Mosquera has served his one match suspension dating back from 2025 and will be an option for the trip to Colorado on Saturday.

Mosquera was sent off in the final match played in 2025, therefore was forced to miss the San Diego clash on Saturday. He is expected to remain a starter in the back line for Portland as he enters his fifth campaign playing for the team, recording 54 clearances with 98 crosses and 29 chances created in 32 appearances in 2025.

Juan David Mosquera
Portland Timbers
