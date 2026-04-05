Juan David Mosquera News: Impressive debut at Vancouver

Mosquera scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Despite being part of a defensive line that conceded three goals, Mosquera can perhaps be forgiven, considering he was pretty much all of Portland's offense at Vancouver. He not only scored the Timbers' first goal but also assisted their second, logged by David Da Costa. Mosquera's season debut is far too impressive for a right-back to regularly maintain, but his campaign being off to an excellent start is promising news after he was out for several weeks.