Juan David Mosquera News: On bench at Colorado
Mosquera (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids.
Mosquera is ultimately fit despite being ruled out prior to the weekend's clash. His comeback adds some competition for the right-back spot currently taken by Eric Miller. Mosquera played his last official game on Oct. 23 but was a consistent all-around contributor throughout the 2024 season.
