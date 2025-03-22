Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juan David Mosquera headshot

Juan David Mosquera News: On bench at Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Mosquera (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids.

Mosquera is ultimately fit despite being ruled out prior to the weekend's clash. His comeback adds some competition for the right-back spot currently taken by Eric Miller. Mosquera played his last official game on Oct. 23 but was a consistent all-around contributor throughout the 2024 season.

Juan David Mosquera
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now